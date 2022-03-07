RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia House of Delegates passed a slew of bills aimed at improving oversight and protecting dogs and cats bred for medical research.

The House unanimously backed multiple bills from state Sen. William M. Stanley Jr. (R-Franklin) on Monday, including a measure that would require breeders to put the dogs and cats that a testing facility no longer needs up for adoption before euthanizing them.

If signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the legislation would expand the current law that only requires animal testing facilities to follow such rules.

The 100-member chamber also passed a bill from Sen. Stanley that requires breeders that sell dogs or cats to medical research facilities to keep records of each animal for at least two years from the date of sale or transfer. The bill also mandates that the breeder share a summary of the records with the state veterinarian each year.

Virginia state delegates also approved Stanley’s bill to ban a dealer or commercial dog or cat breeder from selling, offering or importing any dog or cat “bred by a person who has received certain citations pursuant to the federal Animal Welfare Act.”

Current law in Virginia only prohibits these activities in cases where dogs are sold. If signed by Gov. Youngkin, the provisions of the bill would apply to violations on or after March 2023.

The House’s version of the bill already passed the chamber and state Senate. The Virginia House passed all three of these bills, with some slight changes, on 98-0 votes on Monday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.