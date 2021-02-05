Virginia inches closer to death penalty repeal as House passes bill to end capital punishment

FILE – This July 7, 2010 file photo, shows Nebraska’s lethal injection chamber at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln, Neb. The lethal injection protocol that was used in 2018 to execute a Nebraska prisoner survived a legal challenge Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from death penalty opponents who had hoped to overturn it to prevent the state from carrying out capital punishment. (AP Photo/Nate Jenkins, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia seems poised to be the first Southern state to abolish the death penalty after the House of Delegates approved a bill to end capital punishment in all cases Friday, days after the Senate passed its own measure.

“This is a historic moment for Virginia,” Del. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones (D-Norfolk) said before the vote.

Republicans in the House addressed their concerns for victims and their families, with Del. Jason S. Miyares (R-Virginia Beach) saying that using capital punishment is “not about revenge, but about justice.”

On Wednesday, the Democrat-controlled Senate approved the legislation with a 21-17 vote following an emotional debate that lasted nearly two hours.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court let states resume the death penalty in 1976, Virginia has conducted the second most executions at 113, behind only Texas. Despite this, the last execution in Virginia was in 2017.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, 25 states still have the death penalty, 22 don’t and three have moratoriums imposed by their governors.

