Virginia lawmakers back away from sweeping ban on tear gas and rubber bullets

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia lawmakers are trying to prevent local police from using military equipment for law enforcement. However, House Bill 5049 introduced by Del. Dan Helmer (D-Fairfax) will not ban tear gas and rubber bullets.

The bill instead sets stricter standards for police using these methods. The use of these methods would be limited to situations declared as an unlawful assembly. Police would also have to give protesters sufficient time to disperse before utilizing the gas and less lethal bullets.

Del. Cliff Hayes says this bill is personal. His cousin was struck by a beanbag round at a protest in Texas and suffered brain damage. The new bill would require officers to be properly trained to use these methods and prohibits them from firing indiscriminately to control a crowd.

“It would make a difference in preventing the type of tragedy my family has experienced,” Hayes said.

Helmer says the bill originally banned these methods all together but after push back from police chiefs they reconsidered the terms.

