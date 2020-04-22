Virginia lawmakers meet today in unusual circumstances

Workers construct a second tent on the House side of the Virginia capitol Monday April 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. The House and Senate are meeting in separate locations for Wednesday’s reconvene session due to the COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to hold a one-day legislative session unlike any other in the state’s 400 year history as they grapple with how to handle fallout of the coronavirus.

House Delegates plan to meet today under a canopy outside the Capitol while the Senate is meeting at a giant event space at the Virginia Science Museum a couple of miles away.

Lawmakers will be seated far apart and are asked to wear masks instead of germ-carrying ties to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Stay with 8News as we follow this story throughout the day.