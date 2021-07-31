Virginia lawmakers set for special session Monday

FILE – This Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021 file photo shows House speaker Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, as she exits the center isle of the empty Virginia House of Delegates chamber after a Zoom Legislative session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Lawmakers are set to convene at the Capitol in Richmond for a short special session to elect judges and allocate Virginia’s $4.3 billion share of the latest federal coronavirus relief bill. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawmakers are set to convene in Richmond for a short special session to elect judges and allocate Virginia’s $4.3 billion share of the latest federal coronavirus relief bill.

The sweeping relief bill President Joe Biden signed into law in March directed $350 billion in aid to state, local and tribal governments. It’s intended to help meet pandemic response needs and bolster the economy.

Gov. Ralph Northam worked with fellow Democratic legislative leaders to craft the proposal that will be taken up. That’s drawn the ire of Republicans, who say it shows a lack of transparency to decide behind closed doors how to use such a huge influx of taxpayer money.