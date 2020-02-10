Virginia lawmakers take another step towards marijuana decriminalization

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia House passed a bill Monday with bipartisan support that would decriminalize simple possession of marijuana, a legislative priority pushed by Democrats and backed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ahead of the General Assembly session.

Less than a week before this year’s session convened, Northam announced his support for criminal justice reform measures, including marijuana decriminalization, that would help Virginia take “a bold step.”

House Bill 972, introduced by Virginia House Majority Leader Charniele Herring (D-Alexandria), advanced Monday with a 64-34 vote. The Senate is expected to vote Tuesday on its own measure.

Critics of Virginia’s decriminalization effort have complained that the bills from the House and Senate don’t go far enough. Herring said her bill “is an important first step in combating the racial disparities in the Virginia criminal system.”

My bill, HB 972 just passed the House! It decriminalizes simple marijuana possession in the Commonwealth. Since this issue disproportionately affects people of color, it is an important first step in combating the racial disparities in the Virginia criminal justice system. pic.twitter.com/zy84odOxlw — Charniele Herring (@C_Herring) February 10, 2020

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia has raised concerns over Herring’s bill, arguing it would fail to take away “a racist policing tool,” that input from impacted communities was not taken into consideration and punishes “youth more harshly than adults.” A 2013 report from the ACLU states that the use of marijuana is roughly equal among black people and white people, however black Americans are more than three times as likely to be arrested for possession of the drug.

Last week, the Senate Finance Committee advanced a bill from Sen. Adam P. Ebbin (D-Alexandria) that would decriminalize the possession of small amounts of the drug and make the penalty no more than $50.

Ebbin told 8News in November that he was “very optimistic” that his legislation would make it to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk. Each chamber’s bill would still need to be passed by the other chamber before making it to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

