Virginia lawmakers to reconvene in Richmond amid coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia lawmakers are set to reconvene in Richmond for a one-day session Wednesday, but it may look a bit different than year’s past.

To help with social distancing, the Senate will meet at the Science Museum on Broad Street and the House is expected to meet outside on Capitol Grounds.

Lawmakers are expected to act on bills that were passed this past winter and on Governor Ralph Northam’s proposed changes, some of which were prompted by COVID-19.

All is quiet at the Capitol but later today…



•Lawmakers will reconvene for a one-day session

•Protestors are expected to rally for an end to the state at home order



Among the proposals is to put off a minimum wage increase until May 1, 2021 to help the economy bounce back from the coronavirus.

Another proposed change is amend the state budget to allow the Department of Corrections to release offenders with a year or less left in their sentence to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities.

Lawmakers will gavel in at noon.

