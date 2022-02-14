Virginia lawmakers vote to make masks in schools optional

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia General Assembly has passed a bill to make masks optional in the state’s K-12 schools.

The legislation will now head to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk, where he is expected to sign it and add a recommendation for an emergency clause that could put the law into effect by the end of the month.

The move, which 8News has learned the governor plans to make, would need to be approved by the General Assembly with a majority vote. If Youngkin does not include the clause, the legislation would take effect in July.

The legislation requires schools to have in-person instruction and gives parents the option to send their children to class without a mask.

The Virginia House of Delegates voted 52-48 along party lines to pass the measure Monday, nearly a week after three Democrats joined Republicans to advance the bill out of the Virginia Senate.

Debate in the House mirrored the partisan disputes over mask mandates in schools, with Republicans championing parents’ choice and Democrats expressing concerns over the unpredictability of COVID-19. Democrats also argued the bill would strip school boards of their authority to consider local data and implement specific mitigation guidelines.

House Democrats proposed amendments to add a sunset to the bill to make it expire in a year and another removing the amendment giving parents the option on masks for their children in school. Both were rejected on party-line votes.

“If this bill passes, and it pains me to say this, well welcome to Florida!” House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) said before the vote Monday.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.