RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new proposal from a Virginia delegate would roll back standards for homeschooling in the state, eliminating minimum qualifications and educational standards.

Under current Virginia law, parents wishing to homeschool their children have to meet just one of four broad criteria. The parent must either hold a high school diploma, be a teacher licensed by the state board of education, register for a homeschool curriculum “which may be delivered through a correspondence course or distance learning program or in any other manner” or otherwise provide any evidence that they can give an adequate education.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Under HB 1454, introduced by Del. John McGuire (R – Louisa), even those minimum standards would be eliminated. The only requirements remaining to switch to homeschooling would be notifying the local superintendent and providing a bare-bones overview of the homeschool curriculum “limited to a list of subjects to be studied.”

Although under the proposed law, parents would no longer have to meet minimum requirements before starting homeschooling, but they will still be required to provide proof that their children are progressing academically at the end of every school year.

That can include standardized test results on any nationally recognized exam, evaluation by a licensed educator or a report card from a distance-learning program.