Virginia Redistricting Commission to hold virtual meeting after member tests positive for COVID-19

Most members on the 16-person commission were present for Monday’s meeting, except for Del. Les R. Adams (R-Pittsylvania), Sen. Mamie E. Locke (D-Hampton) and the Democratic co-chair of the commission Greta Harris. During the meeting, only six of the commissioners were wearing masks and there were also a few members of the public and staff who did not have one. (Photo: Screenshot taken from Va. Senate livestream)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia’s redistricting commission will meet virtually next week after a member tested positive for COVID-19.

The commissioner who tested positive was not identified, but they did attend the bipartisan commission’s last meeting inside the Pocahontas Building, a building adjacent to the state Capitol where legislative meetings take place, earlier this week.

“We were alerted earlier today by a commissioner who tested positive for COVID. This commissioner was present at the August 23 meeting,” the commission tweeted Tuesday night.

Most of the members on the 16-person commission, made up of eight state lawmakers and eight citizen members, were present for Monday’s meeting. Del. Les R. Adams (R-Pittsylvania), Sen. Mamie E. Locke (D-Hampton) and the Democratic co-chair of the commission Greta Harris took part virtually.

During the meeting, only six of the commissioners were wearing masks and there were a few others who did not have one.

Initially slated to take place in person on Aug. 30, the panel’s next meeting will now be Sept. 2.

The commission explained in a series of tweets Thursday that rules prohibit the body from voting on any motions during the virtual meeting.

This means there will be NO votes taken at next week's meeting. An agenda and related meeting materials will be made available next week. — VA Redistricting Commission (@CommissionVa) August 26, 2021

With 45 days to submit new legislative and congressional districts to the General Assembly for an up or down vote, the commission was already under a time crunch before the positive case pushed back next week’s meeting.