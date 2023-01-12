RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Republican delegate wants Virginia to allow pregnant women to count their fetuses as another passenger in carpool lanes.

The legislation to have pregnant women considered as two people when driving in a carpool lane, House Bill 1894, is being proposed by Del. Nick Freitas (R-Culpeper) for the 2023 General Assembly session.

Under the measure, a pregnant woman would be allowed to drive in a high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane or high occupancy toll (HOT) lane in Virginia if they are in a lane overseen by a photo-enforcement system and have notified the Department of Transportation.

The bill would also apply to pregnant women who can provide “proof” when being pulled over for driving in an HOV or HOT lane. Del. Freitas did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on the proposal.

“While this is funny & absurd on its face, it would create personhood rights for embryos, zygotes, & fetuses which is extremely dangerous for pregnant ppl’s health, rights, & freedoms,” Tarina Keene, the executive director of the abortion rights group REPRO Rising Virginia, tweeted about the bill.

With Democrats having a majority in the state Senate, which will increase by one seat when Aaron Rouse is sworn in, Freitas’s legislation is unlikely to be signed into law.

