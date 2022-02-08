Virginia Senate approves amendment that may spell end to school mask mandates

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With bipartisan support, the Virginia Senate approved an amendment to a bill giving parents the ability to choose whether their children wear masks in schools without giving an excuse and regardless of rules adopted by local school boards.

Democratic state Sen. Chap Petersen (Fairfax City) made a floor amendment Tuesday to Republican state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant’s in-person learning bill.

The legislation from Sen. Dunnavant (R-Henrico) would require school boards in Virginia to offer in-person instruction to each public school division “for at least the minimum number of required annual instructional hours.”

The language in Sen. Petersen’s floor amendment states any parent with a child enrolled in a public school or any school-based early childhood care program could elect to send their child to the classroom without a mask “notwithstanding any other provision of law or any regulation, rule, or policy implemented by a school board, school division, school official, or other state or local authority.”

Petersen’s amendment to the bill was adopted on a 29-9 vote, a bipartisan outcome that could give Gov. Glenn Youngkin a legislative solution to legal challenges that have temporarily blocked his mask-optional executive order in schools. The governor lauded the approval of the floor amendment on Tuesday.

“In the last week, we have seen Democrat-led states like Oregon, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Delaware move away from universal mask mandates in schools. I am pleased that there is bipartisan support for doing the same in Virginia,” Youngkin said in a statement. “This shows that when we work across the aisle, we put Virginians first. I look forward to signing this bill when it comes to my desk.”

While the amendment to the bill was approved, the legislation from Dunnavant must still be voted on by the full Senate. But with Petersen’s backing and other Democrats voting in favor of the amendment, the measure should pass the chamber and the Republican-controlled House of Delegates.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.