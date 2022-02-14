Virginia Senate backs effort to remove same-sex marriage ban from state’s Constitution

In this June 26, 2015 file photo, a man holds a U.S. and a rainbow flag outside the Supreme Court in Washington after the court legalized gay marriage nationwide. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four Republicans joined Democrats in the Virginia Senate to pass a proposal to have voters weigh in on if they want to remove the state’s now-defunct constitutional ban on same-sex marriage.

With a 25-14 vote, the Virginia Senate approved a proposed constitutional amendment Monday to repeal a provision in the state Constitution that defines marriage as “only a union between one man and one woman.” One Republican, David R. Suetterlein (Roanoke County), did not vote.

Despite the vote, an amendment is unlikely to make it to the ballot this fall after House Republicans rejected the same proposal last week. Two House Democrats told 8News the caucus would try to revive the proposal for a full floor vote Tuesday.

“We are trying to change the rules to allow it,” Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) wrote in a text message to 8News.

Democrats used their majority in the General Assembly last year to pass the measure. But the proposed constitutional amendment required a second vote by the legislature this year to be added as a voter referendum in November during the midterm elections.

In 2006, Virginia voters approved a constitutional amendment that banned same-sex marriage. A panel of the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down that ban in 2014 and the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage is a right guaranteed under the Constitution in 2015.

While the vote in the House will keep the outdated language in the Virginia Constitution, it does not impact the legality of gay marriage.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.