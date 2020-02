DENVER – SEPTEMBER 13: An employee of Dave’s Guns holds a Colt AR-15, now legal with a bayonet mount, flash suppressor, collapsible stock and a high capacity magazine that holds more than 30 rounds, September 13, 2004 in Denver, Colorado. Between 1994 and September 13, 2004 these guns could only be sold to law enforcement and military but now it is legal for civilians to purchase them due to the expiration of the Brady Bill. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Senate Judiciary Committee continued HB961, also known as the assault weapons ban, to the 2021 session.

Along with the motion to push the bill to next year, senators voted to send a letter to the crime commission to study it.

Advocates pushed for the bill saying it would save lives, but Republicans joined with some moderate Democrats saying they needed longer to look at it.

The bill had passed the House of Delegates 51-48.