RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Democrats wielded their slim majority in the Virginia Senate to reject four of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s picks for the Parole Board and an appointee for the state’s Safety and Health Codes Board.

With a 21-19 party-line vote Thursday, the state Senate blocked the appointments of Tracy Banks, Cheryl Nici-O’Connell, Charles Partin and Carmen Williams to the Virginia Parole Board. The vote will also keep Tina Hoover from being appointed to Virginia’s Safety and Health Codes Board.

Senate Democrats defended the move before the vote by citing a decision from Virginia House Republicans in February that removed 11 of former Gov. Ralph Northam’s outstanding appointments to executive agencies and state boards.

“I think that the House needs to be taught a lesson,” state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) said on the Senate floor during Thursday’s debate.

State Sen. Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) called the move “pure political retribution” and said it would make those who are currently seeking parole to wait longer as the board will be without four of five members. The legislature confirmed Youngkin’s appointment of the Chadwick Dotson as the new chairman of the Virginia Parole Board.

The appointments from Northam that the newly empowered House Republicans removed on Feb. 11 would have served on the Board of Education, the Safety and Health Codes Board, the State Air Pollution Control Board, the State Water Control Board and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.

Youngkin will have to appoint new nominees to be on the Parole Board after the end of the 2022 General Assembly session, which is slated to end March 12 but could be extended.

Just hours after he was sworn in, Youngkin followed through on one of his key campaign promises and fired the entire Virginia Parole Board. He signed an executive order appointing five new members and directing the secretary of public safety and homeland security to conduct a review of the board with recommended changes no later than Sept. 1.

“The review shall include, but not be limited to, increasing the transparency of Parole Board votes, recording reasons for granting parole, and reviewing the management, personnel, and operations of the Parole Board,” Youngkin wrote in the order.

High profile cases made headlines and the state investigator who led the investigations into the board in 2020 was fired after filing a whistleblower lawsuit. That former state employee filed a wrongful termination lawsuit alleging defamation by senior state officials.

Youngkin, Miyares and other Republicans made the scandal surrounding the parole board a main talking point on the campaign trail, accusing the Northam administration and Democrats of being weak on crime and vowing to replace the board if elected.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.