Virginia Senate Democrats kill electric rate reform bills

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Senate committee has defeated a series of bills that advocates had argued were needed to free up state regulators to set electric rates that are reasonable and fair.

The Senate Commerce and Labor committee made quick work of deciding not to advance the five bills on Monday, ending their chances of passage.

All the measures had cleared the House of Delegates with bipartisan support.

Advocates of the bills had seen this legislative session as the best chance in years to beef up the power of the State Corporation Commission to lower rates and order customer refunds.