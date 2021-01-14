Virginia Senate Democrats move to censure state Sen. Amanda Chase

Virginia State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, seated, looks at her phone in her protective box prior to the start of the Virginia Special Session in the temporary Senate chambers at the Science Museum of Virginia Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Chase is in a protective box since she has a doctors note excusing her from wearing a mask. (AP Photo/Steve Helber/Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Senate Democrats have moved towards a potential censure of state Sen. Amanda Chase, claiming in a resolution Wednesday that she instigated “insurrection against the United States.”

Last week, the caucus asserted that the Republican gubernatorial contender helped empower “a failed coup d’état” at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and called on her to resign from office.

The bill was introduced by Sen. John Bell (D-Loudoun) and co-sponsored by Sens. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax), Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria), George L. Barker (D-Fairfax) and Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax).

The resolution cites Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, which states that no person will, “hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath . . . as a member of any State legislature . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Language in the resolution says that there would need to be a majority vote in the Senate to censure Chase.

