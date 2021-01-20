Virginia Senate panel favors creating new agency to oversee legal marijuana industry

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Senate panel appears to favor creating an independent agency to oversee and regulate a legal marijuana market in Virginia, not have the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority supervise the industry as Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration proposed.

The Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services Subcommittee on Marijuana focused much of its meeting Tuesday on ABC’s role in the industry if legislation is passed to legalize cannabis. Northam’s proposal, which was introduced in the Senate by Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) and Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), would allow Virginians who are 21 and older to legally purchase marijuana in 2023 if approved during this year’s General Assembly session.

The bill calls for establishing a regulatory system monitored by Virginia ABC and a seven member Cannabis Control Advisory Board within the agency that will lead the work and advise ABC’s board. After a “temperature check” during Tuesday’s meeting yielded unclear results, the panel seemed poised to recommend the creation of a new agency to handle the market on Wednesday morning.

“This line of business is quite different than what ABC does,” Sen. Jeremy S. McPike (D-Prince William), the chairman of the subcommittee, said.

Forming a new agency instead of allowing ABC to have oversight of the market will ensure that the governor’s goal to legalize sales by 2023 would be delayed “at least six months,” a representative for Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission said. The panel later recommended pushing back the bill’s enactment framework a year to 2024, citing the work it will take to establish a new agency.

“My sense is that we want to do this right, not faster,” McPike said.

JLARC, a watchdog group for the state’s legislature, said in a November report that legal marijuana sales could generate hundreds of millions in state revenue and reduce arrests across the commonwealth, particularly in the Black community.

The panel, which is tasked with providing recommendations, is still currently debating several aspects of the bill and has not voted on the legislation. During Wednesday’s meeting, the consensus from the senators appeared to be establishing a new agency to oversee the industry.

Senators raised concerns that thrusting the responsibility on Virginia ABC could hinder its main objective of regulating alcohol sales, while others spoke about how the agency is set up for enforcement and distribution, not cultivation.

“We are taking only a portion of what ABC does and trying to fit into that system,” Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax) said Tuesday.

