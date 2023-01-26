RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Democrats used their majority on a Virginia Senate committee to swiftly reject three different Republican abortion ban proposals, including one backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) to impose restrictions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Senate Education and Health Committee killed the bills put forward by three different Republican state senators on Thursday morning, moving quickly after the measures were heard in a subcommittee last week.

Under current state law, abortions are allowed up until the end of the second trimester of pregnancy — or about 26 weeks — and only after that point when three doctors conclude it would likely “result in the death of the woman or substantially and irremediably impair the mental or physical health of the woman.”

The three measures blocked by the committee Thursday proposed various restrictions on abortions in Virginia.

One called for a total ban with a few exceptions, another was the Youngkin-backed proposal to largely prohibit abortions after 15 weeks and the third came from a practicing OB-GYN who sought to cut the window for procedures up to “viability.”

State Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant (R-Henrico), a practicing OB-GYN for more than 25 years, broke from her party when she sided with Democrats to vote against the other two more restrictive bills during last week’s subcommittee hearing.

Sen. Dunnavant’s bill would have limited abortions to “during the second trimester” and before viability — when a fetus can survive outside the womb — defined in the legislation as 24 weeks or more or “in the estimation of three doctors,” but at least 22 weeks.

The proposal would have banned abortions during the third trimester except to save the mother’s life and require all procedures to be performed in hospitals. It would maintain the exceptions in cases of rape, incest and when a mother’s life is in danger.

Women’s reproductive rights were expected to be a top issue for state lawmakers upon their return to Richmond for the 2023 session in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last June striking down the constitutional right to an abortion.

That same day, Youngkin announced he had tapped four Republican state lawmakers to “chart the most successful path” to bring forward legislation this year, including a 15-week ban proposal. Democrats have made enshrining the right to have an abortion in the state constitution a priority.

But Republican leaders in the General Assembly said before the session that they expected little movement on the effort.

“I would be very surprised if anything of substance comes out of this General Assembly on that issue,” Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert (Shenandoah) said about abortion during a Jan. 9 virtual press gaggle.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.