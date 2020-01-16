1  of  2
Lawsuit filed challenging Northam’s temporary ban on all weapons on Capitol grounds FBI arrests 3 suspected members of neo-Nazi group who reportedly discussed coming to Richmond for pro-gun rally

Virginia Senate passes 3 gun measures

Chain-link fences being put up around the State Capitol ahead of Lobby Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lawmakers in the Virginia Senate passed three gun measures Thursday that would require background checks on all firearm sales, limit gun purchases to one in a 30-day period and allow localities to ban guns from public events.

The state Senate advanced all three bills mainly along party lines, with Senate Bills 35 and 69 passing 21-19 and Senate Bill 70 getting through with a 23-17 vote.

Thursday’s votes came as gun-rights advocates filed a lawsuit demanding an immediate block on Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order temporarily banning firearms and other weapons on Capitol grounds and the arrests of three suspected neo-Nazi members who allegedly discussed traveling to Richmond for a pro-gun rally scheduled on Monday.

The suspects face several charges after reportedly possessing several firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

