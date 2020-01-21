Virginia Senate passes bill ending Lee-Jackson holiday

RICHMOND,Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Senate advanced a bill Tuesday that would put an end to the state’s Lee-Jackson holiday and make Election Day a state holiday.

Virginia senators voted 22-18 to pass the measure, Senate Bill 601, which was introduced by state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) two weeks ago.

This is to express appreciation to my colleagues for your votes to pass Senate Bill 601. https://t.co/dFIbrtXtne — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) January 21, 2020

The Lee-Jackson holiday honors the lives of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. It is recognized on the Friday preceding the third Monday in January. In the past, lawmakers have proposed bills that would eliminate the holiday.

In order to ensure the same number of state holidays and find ways to make it easier to vote in Virginia, the bill proposes to make Election Day a state holiday.

Del. Joseph C. Lindsey (D-Norfolk) introduced a similar bill in the House but it has yet to get through the House Rules Committee.

