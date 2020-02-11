Virginia Senate passes bill giving localities authority to remove Confederate monuments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Senate voted along party lines Tuesday to pass a bill giving localities the authority to relocate or remove Confederate monuments. Virginia law currently prohibits local governments from removing or altering monuments and memorials.
The 21-19 party-line vote came as lawmakers work to advance legislation on crossover day, the session’s midpoint when bills must pass the Senate and House to be considered and approved by the other chamber before becoming a law. The House is expected to vote on its measure later in the day.
In January, the majority of the Richmond City Council agreed to pass a resolution asking the Virginia General Assembly to enact measures to allow Richmond to decide what to do with Confederate monuments owned by the city.
