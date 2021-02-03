Virginia Senate passes bill to abolish death penalty

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The movement to make Virginia the first state in the South to abolish the death penalty inched closer to reality Wednesday as the Senate passed a bill that would end the use of capital punishment in all cases.

Following an emotional debate, where lawmakers shared personal stories and provided data to defend their positions, the Democrat-controlled Senate approved the bill with a 21-17 vote. State Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax), who introduced the measure, told the chamber it’s time for Virginia to “move on.”

“I cannot think of anything that is more awful, unspeakable and wrong for a government to do than to use its power to execute somebody who didn’t commit the crime they’re accused of,” Surovell said Wednesday.

Surovell added that the decision to use capital punishment can’t be taken back and “can’t be corrected.”

The legislation would commute the death sentences of the two offenders on Virginia’s death row to life without the possibility of parole. Critics have argued that repealing the capital punishment law would be a threat to law enforcement officers and not deter criminals.

Every Democrat in the Senate voted in favor of the bill and all but one Republican, state Sen. William Stanley Jr. (Franklin), rejected the legislation. Stanley, the chief co-patron on the bill, abstained following a vote Tuesday to remove his amendment to include a mandatory minimum of life without parole for individuals convicted of aggravated murder.

“We want to work with you,” Stanley told his Democratic colleagues. He said the bill could have left the chamber as a bipartisan effort but instead would be seen as a party-line vote.

Repealing Virginia’s death penalty has garnered support from several notable lawmakers, with Gov. Ralph Northam (D) endorsing the effort before the 2021 General Assembly session began in mid-January.

The House Courts of Justice Committee passed the chamber’s own measure earlier in the day. The bill is expected to have a much easier path getting through the Virginia House of Delegates.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court let states resume the death penalty in 1976, Virginia has conducted the second most executions, 113, behind only Texas. Despite this, the last execution in Virginia was in 2017. Data from the Death Penalty Information Center says that 25 states still have the death penalty, 22 don’t and three have moratoriums imposed by their governors.

