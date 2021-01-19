Virginia Senate votes 37-1 to strip Sen. Amanda Chase of only committee assignment

Virginia State Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, right, addresses the Senate from her protective enclosure during the Virginia Senate Special Session in the temporary Senate chambers at the Science Museum of Virginia, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Senate overwhelmingly voted Tuesday to remove state Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) from her only committee assignment.

Since her decision to leave the Republican caucus in 2019 led her to be stripped of three committee appointments, Chase has served on only one committee, the Local Government Committee. In a 37-1 vote on Tuesday, Chase being the only “nay” vote, the chamber decided to take the last committee appointment from Chase.

This comes after several Democratic lawmakers moved towards a potential censure of Chase, claiming in a resolution that she instigated “insurrection against the United States.”

The Democratic caucus in the Senate asserted that the Republican gubernatorial contender helped empower “a failed coup d’état” at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and called on Chase to resign from office before the censure was introduced. Getting two-thirds of the chamber to vote and expel Chase is unlikely so Democrats have opted for a formal statement of disapproval with the censure, which only needs a majority of senators to approve.

