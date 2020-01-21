Virginia workers, allies rally for statewide $15 minimum wage

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia workers and advocates rallied to raise the minimum wage to $15 at the State Capitol Tuesday morning.

There are currently two bill proposals that could raise the minimum wage in the Commonwealth — House Bill 395 and Senate Bill 7.

Advocates rally for a higher minimum wage at the Virginia State Capitol.

Under House Bill 395 the minimum wage would increase from $7.25 to $9 an hour in July. By 2023, Virginia’s minimum wage would be $15 an hour.

Senate Bill 7, on the other hand, would increase the wage to $10 an hour in July and Virginia workers could see $15 effective July 2025.

House Bill 56 also moved onto its third reading. This bill could close the loophole for state or federal employees who are classified as tipped employees but are prohibited from soliciting tips.

