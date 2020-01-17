Virginians discuss gun rally as Richmond preps for Lobby Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Capitol is expected to look and feel much different Monday as thousands of gun-rights supporters plan to rally for Lobby Day.

On Friday, 8News spent time around Capitol Square to find out what preparations have already been made ahead of the rally. Security fencing and no parking signs are in place, and law enforcement officials have increased patrols of Capitol Police officers in the area.

Drivers in Richmond were greeted with signs Friday of what to expect on Lobby Day. Some roads, including a big portion of 9th Street, will be closed along most blocks around Capitol Square.

On East Franklin Street, 44 porta potties line the sidewalk. All of them are bolted shut for now. The preparations indicate the potential for a busier than usual Lobby Day in Richmond.

“There’s gonna be a big crowd they’re bringing in buses from all over the state,” Craig Miller, a Stafford resident visiting Richmond for the demonstration, told 8News. “Anyone who wants to see history needs to be here on Monday.”

Miller said he believes Monday will be safe.

“I will be here but I will be in the excluded area because I refuse to disarm,” he said. “I’ll be on the other side of the fence watching in.”

Moms Demand Action and the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence cancelled their planned events for Lobby Day.

