Virginia’s Capitol to test out new weapons detection technology

RICHMOND, Va. — New equipment will be tested around Capitol Square next year that can detect weapons and explosives in crowded areas.

The Virginia Division of Capitol Police is partnering with the Atlanta-based security company Liberty Defense to test out a new device called HEXWAVE.

HEXWAVE uses imaging technology and artificial intelligence to identify both metal and non-metal weapons. It can work inside or outside of a building with large groups of people walking through it. When something is found, authorities at the location are notified. The technology only looks for weapons and does not use facial recognition.

Sometime next February, March or April the company will set it up nearby one of the current metal detectors used by Capitol Police to compare its effectiveness, Capitol Police spokesperson Joe Macenka said.

The technology is a prototype and the company wants a high volume area to test it out. It won’t cost Virginia taxpayers anything for the company to do the tests.

Conversations about upgrading and modernizing security around the Capitol have been going on for years.

“We would like to get to a point where if a weapon was detected that the buildings would shut down and it would prevent an active shooter situation,” Macenka said.

This partnership has been in talks for at least a year. Utah’s Attorney General announced in May that the state is working with the company as well.

This story is still developing. Stick with 8News for more updates tonight.