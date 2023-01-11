RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) believes Virginia is better off than last year, but he called on state lawmakers to “press the accelerator” to help bring more people and investments to the commonwealth.

Youngkin shared his 2023 priorities with lawmakers in his second State of the Commonwealth address. The governor’s “Day Two Agenda for Virginia” includes proposals for immediate tax cuts and investments to support behavioral health, education and other sectors.

“This is no time to set the cruise control, because we have a long way to go and a short time to get there. It’s time to press the accelerator,” the governor told a joint assembly of the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates. “For the commonwealth, accelerating means getting more done and doing it faster, and Virginians don’t have time for political posturing or foot dragging.”

Two of the top Virginia Democrats in the legislature, Senate Caucus Chair Mamie Locke (Hampton) and House Minority Leader Don Scott (Portsmouth), will follow the governor’s address with the party’s rebuttal.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.