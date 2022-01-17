WATCH LIVE: Governor Glenn Youngkin to address the General Assembly at 4 p.m.

Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin waves to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin will address the General Assembly at 4 p.m. today, laying out his plans for the commonwealth to the gathered Virginia legislators,

While the Republican party under Youngkin has managed to retake the House of Delegates and Governor’s mansion, the Virginia Senate remains in Democratic hands, meaning Youngkin may face significant obstacles in realizing his campaign promises.

The Governor’s address will be followed by a response from Democratic legislators, who will likely outline their own priorities for the coming legislative session.