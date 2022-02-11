‘We’re in the first quarter’: Effort to lure the Washington Commanders to Virginia moves forward

Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owners and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, unveil their NFL football team’s new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Proposals to require the organization to provide documents from an investigation before a deal can get done have been rejected.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bipartisan push to build a stadium and massive complex in Northern Virginia to bring the Washington Commanders to the commonwealth has advanced in the General Assembly. But state lawmakers acknowledged that more work needs to be done.

Bills from two of the most powerful lawmakers in the legislature, House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach) and Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax), would create a stadium authority made up of nine members that would oversee the financing for the construction project.

The group, whose members would be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the General Assembly, would be “authorized to hire independent contractors, enter contracts, acquire property, borrow money, and exercise other similar powers.” Four of the members would be appointed from a list chosen by the Commanders.

Del. Knight’s bill reported out of committee on a 14-7 vote and is now before the House of Delegates. The legislation from state Sen. Saslaw easily passed through the Senate’s Finance and Appropriations Committee on Thursday evening, but not before some debate about how the development would be funded.

“Before any bonds can be issued the treasurer of this state has to certify that the state is not on the hook for any of the stadium bonds,” Saslaw told the committee. “Not one penny.”

The Commanders have a contract to continue playing their home games at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., until the end of 2026 season. The team is considering other sites for 2027 and beyond, Saslaw said.

Saslaw said unlike other stadiums that rely on taxpayer funds, only the taxes from the new development “will in fact have anything to do with this.” He said estimates show an average total tax generation of $153 million per year, with $60 million retained to the state’s general fund, $59 million retained by the locality and $34 million to help fund the bonds.

Saslaw added that his bill calls for the authority to be allowed to issue bonds for 30 years, a 10-year difference from the language in Knight’s bill, that would match a 30-year lease. He said the bill would not make localities surrender any tax revenue from the development.

During the committee’s debate Thursday, Saslaw acknowledged the team wanted a 40-year bond and 30-year lease and changes could be made after lawmakers negotiate but said: “the lease will match the bonds.” Saslaw said his bill was written to ensure checks and balances to protect the commonwealth, asserting that nothing would come from the general fund.

When addressing the panel, Saslaw pitched the $1 billion stadium as an updated version of other facilities across the country that many are used to seeing. He shared plans of an entertainment and commercial development that would include hotels, restaurants and venues that could facilitate events more than 70 nights a year.

“They’re no longer building stadiums surrounded by a huge parking lot. They’re becoming entertainment complexes, and that’s what they envision here,” Saslaw said Thursday. “It’s almost a mini-city. And, I might add, we’re in competition with Maryland and D.C.”

Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment (R-James City) and state Sen. Steve Newman (R-Bedford) said they have been working with Saslaw on his bill, adding a committee substitute to include “a kill switch.”

“If the team leaves for something more shiny in 12 years, all of it shuts down,” Newman told the committee, adding that more discussion would be needed to align the bill with the one in the House. “We’re in the first quarter,” he said.

One of the two lawmakers who opposed advancing the bill, state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria), pushed back on the estimated financial benefits for the commonwealth.

“I saw the pictures of how this would come out and I think it would be great economic development to have a concert venue and a smaller concert venue and an amphitheater and a convention center and a hotel, and all the shiny things that come with it,” Sen. Ebbin said Thursday. “But in terms of the money, I had some questions as to whether or not we’re getting a great deal or if we’re just getting played against Maryland and D.C. for the most money.”

Ebbin received pushback on his proposed amendment to require the team to hand over all documents stemming from the NFL’s investigation into the organization’s workplace culture before the authority could be established.

Team executives and its owner Dan Snyder have faced sexual harassment allegations and the NFL has claimed the organization has blocked access to documents related to the ongoing probe.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in this room that has any problem with the NFL investigating all of the allegations that are made against Mr. Snyder. I certainly don’t, I don’t think anybody else does. But it does not belong in this bill,” Saslaw said in response to the proposal.

Ebbin said he wanted to ensure the commonwealth was doing its “due diligence” before coming to any agreement with the team. Norment called Ebbin’s effort “totally inappropriate” and said it wasn’t the General Assembly’s place to get involved.

“This is a business transaction. We didn’t investigate Jeff Bezos when we did a deal with Amazon,” state Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax City) added.

On the House floor Friday, Del. Knight said the bills in the legislature are “totally different” and lawmakers would need to head to a conference committee to iron out key details. The bill moved forward to its third reading, but not before the chamber killed an amendment from Del. Marcus Simon (D-Fairfax) that would have done what Ebbin was seeking to do.

“We deserve as a commonwealth to know what kind of workplace culture they [the team] has,” Del. Simon said before 51 state delegates voted to reject the proposal.