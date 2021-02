FILE – This Oct. 9, 2014, file photo shows the gurney in the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla. Oklahoma is planning to resume executing death-row inmates, five years after lethal injections were put on hold following a series of death-chamber mishaps, state officials announced Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is on the verge of becoming the first Southern state to abolish the death penalty after lawmakers approved legislation Monday to end capital punishment that is expected to be signed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D).

The Virginia Senate voted 22-16 on Monday to give final approval of the House’s bill to repeal the death penalty. The House is expected to pass the Senate’s version later in the day.

