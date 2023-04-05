RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has added provisions that would ban targeted advertising to minors and require parental consent for data collection to a bill that passed the General Assembly earlier this year.

SB 1515 was originally aimed at imposing penalties for internet companies that allow minors to access pornography and requiring companies to take steps to verify users’ ages.

In his amendments to the bill, which must be approved by the General Assembly, Youngkin retained those features but also added restrictions on data collection and targeted advertising.

The bill would require companies to seek parental permission when gathering any “personal data” from minors.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But once the companies have that data, they would still be banned from using it for targeted advertising or selling it to a third party.

The bill will now return to the General Assembly for this year’s veto session, along with the other bills rejected or amended by the Governor.