RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants more tax cuts in Virginia – but also an increase in the state’s sales tax.

Youngkin (R) presented his budget plan Wednesday for the next two fiscal years — from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2026 – to the Virginia General Assembly’s money committees in the House and Senate.

The two-year spending plan proposes tax changes in Virginia, including cutting 12% in income tax rates “across the board” for taxpayers, lowering the state’s top income tax rate from 5.75% to 5.1% and increasing the sales tax rate by 0.9% to 5.2%.

Virginia’s state sales tax rate is 4.3% but localities impose an additional tax, meaning some residents pay up to 7% while most pay 5.3%. Youngkin said the sales tax increase would “offset the cost” of the 12% decrease in income tax rates.

Virginia “needs to compete” with neighboring states that have increased jobs and attracted new residents with lower taxes, Youngkin said Wednesday. The governor’s administration estimates Youngkin’s plan would total $1 billion in net tax relief over the 2024-2026 biennium.

The governor’s proposal — which he dubbed the “unleashing-opportunity budget” — also includes big investments in behavioral health and child care initiatives, two issues Youngkin and Virginia Democrats agree need more focus and state funding.

The proposed budget would add $316 million for Youngkin’s “Right Help Right Now” plan to overhaul the state’s mental health system, including funding for crisis centers, student mental health services and pay raises for clinical and support roles in state facilities.

It calls for over $488 million a year for the “Building Blocks for Virginia’s Families” initiative — Youngkin’s plan to address early learning and child care — including money to give 27,000 children at risk of losing care with the end of federal COVID-19 aid alternative care options.

Youngkin’s budget also proposes to give state employees and teachers bonuses and salary increases.

The plan would provide a 1% bonus payment to state employees and state-support local employees in the next fiscal year with a one-time investment of $54 million. It also calls for $53 million to give K-12 instructional and support positions a 1% bonus in fiscal year 2025.

Youngkin is proposing a 1% raise for state and state-supported local employees and a 2% “compensation supplement for K-12 instructional and support positions” in fiscal year 2026 (July 1, 2025 — June 30, 2026). The 2% bump would depend on local school divisions also giving a 1% increase.

Youngkin’s budget plan proposes one-time spending initiatives in fiscal year 2025 aimed at helping preserve the state’s natural resources and boost economic development.

Here are some of the proposals provided by the governor’s office:

$150 million to provide funding to improve state agency information technology infrastructure

$138.1 million for the Virginia Agricultural Cost Share and nonpoint source pollution programs

$115 million deposit to the teacher retirement fund from a sweep of prior reserves related to abandoned property

$100 million deposit to the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund

$100 million for Biotechnology, Life Sciences, and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (split among UVA, VT, VCU, VIPA) — $10 million more than the $90 million Youngkin initially proposed .

. $73.85 million to assist the Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management Project

$70 million to accelerate projects in the Interstate 81 corridor

$55 million to celebrate the Semiquincentennial of the American Revolution

$50 million for the Richmond Combined Sewer Overflow project

$50 million for Monroe building relocation and demolition

$50 million to address deferred maintenance at Fort Monroe

$35 million for repairs and upgrades at Behavioral Health and Developmental Services facilities

The money committees will hold four regional virtual public hearings on Youngkin’s proposed budget with lawmakers from Hampton Roads and northern, western and central Virginia.

The General Assembly will review Youngkin’s plan and propose its budget, requiring a deal between the administration and leaders in the new Democrat-controlled state legislature.

The 2024 General Assembly session begins Jan. 10.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.