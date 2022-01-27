Youngkin faces criticism from Dems over schools ‘tipline’

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a news conference about an executive order establishing K through 12 lab schools at the Capitol Thursday Jan. 27, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is facing a mounting backlash from Democratic lawmakers and some teachers and parents during his first month in office as word spread about an email address his administration set up to solicit concerns about schools.

Youngkin promoted the email address in an interview with a conservative radio host earlier in the week. The initiative is part of a broader push by Youngkin to identify and root out what he says are elements of critical race theory in the state’s curriculum. Republican elected officials defended it.

A teachers union, Democrats in the General Assembly, some parents and other observers criticized the move as divisive, authoritarian and unfairly targeting educators.