The campaign shows Republicans may be experiencing some "insecurity", according to a political analyst

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Governor Glenn Youngkin and Republicans have launched an effort to get Republicans to vote early ahead of the November elections.

State law allows anyone to request a mail-in ballot with early voting beginning 45 days before an election.

8News political analyst and Randolph-Macon political science professor, Rich Meagher, said the campaign will only be successful if Republicans can recruit new voters.

“So we really don’t know if access to a mail-in ballot just means that the people who are going to vote anyway are just going to vote differently,” Meagher said.

Data from the Virginia Public Access Project shows the popularity of early voting is on the rise in recent years with nearly 41% of Democrats voting early in the June primary, compared to 26% of Republicans.

Meagher said Republicans have a tough sell to voters.

“There’s been this undercurrent for years of stories told in Republican news organizations, from our sitting Republican legislators here in Virginia, who have told their constituents — ‘be wary of these mail-in ballots.’”

To Meagher, the campaign suggests two things.

“One — that the Republicans do feel like they can win back the Senate this fall,” Meager said. “That this election is winnable for sure. On the other hand, it does suggest a certain amount of insecurity as well — that Republicans are worried that if they don’t close this gap, they are vulnerable to losing this fall.”

The first day of early voting for the November elections is Sept. 22.