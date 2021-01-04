Central Virginia democrats share varying opinions on Pelosi vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks during her weekly briefing, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi faced a tough reelection this year. She received 216 votes in comparison to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) who received 209.

The Democratic majority in the house this year is slim, there are 222 democrats and 211 Republicans. A few seats remain absent following the November election.

While Pelosi kept the support of most house democrats, including Donald McEachin (D-Va.), he lost the support of other such as, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.).

Spanberger chose to not cast a vote for Pelosi, she cast a “present” vote. Spanberger says she previously made a promise to vote for new leadership and she wanted to stay true to her word.

“January 2021 represents a crucial moment in American political history. With this incoming administration, we have a unique opportunity to achieve long overdue progress on a wide range of pressing issues – such as lowering healthcare costs, tackling the climate crisis, working towards inclusive justice in all policy areas, investing in our infrastructure, and building an economy that creates opportunity for everyone,” Spanberger said in a press release. “While we will not have new leadership in the Speaker’s Chair, it is my hope that the American people will witness a broader breadth of voices in Congress leading in pursuit of these policy objectives.”

On the other hand, McEachin says he found Pelosi deserving of relection.

“I think Nancy Pelosi has done a terrific job,” McEachin said. He says she has lead the caucus in the “right direction” and pushed back against President Donald Trump.

When asked about Spanberger voting present some other democrats voting against Pelosi, McEachin said “while the vote was close the vote was never really in doubt.” He was not surprised by the decisions of other democrats and says their intentions were made known ahead of the vote.

According to ABC News, Republican representatives voted unanimously for McCarthy.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report

