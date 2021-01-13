Central Virginia members of Congress defend Trump impeachment votes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following the second impeachment of President Donald Trump, members of Congress representing Central Virginia defended their votes on the one article of “incitement of insurrection.”

Out of Virginia’s 11 members of Congress, seven Democrats voted to impeach Trump, and four Republicans voted against–one of the first actions of the new Congress, just seven days before a new president is sworn in.

Trump was impeached in the U.S. House of Representatives for ‘incitement of insurrection’ after a violent mob stormed the Capitol, causing fatalities, just one day after he made a speech made to supporters.

Democratic representatives Abigail Spanberger (Va-07) and Donald McEachin (Va-04) voted to impeach.

In-part, Spanberger said via email that her vote “represents a united response to a disgusting act of brutality and sedition.”

A statement from McEachin said the president “violated his oath of office and in doing so put countless Americans at risk, endangered our Republic and threatened our national security.”

Both backed a resolution calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment, and remove Trump from office.

Virginia’s Gerald Connolly of the 11th Congressional district questioned Republicans during a speech on the House floor Wednesday.

“Are you on the side of chaos and the mob or are on the side of constitutional democracy and our freedom? It’s that simple,” he asked.

Ten Republicans sided with Democrats: none from Virginia.

Congressman Bob Good (Va-05) called the impeachment proceedings a “sham,” without mentioning the violence and what lead up to it.

“This is merely the culmination of a four-year effort to overturn the will of the people and the results of the 2016 election,” Good said on the House floor.

“This action will only serve to further offend the 75 million people who voted for President Trump, and further deepen the division within our nation as we try to move forward with the peaceful transition of power.”

GOP Representative Rob Wittman (Va-01) said his vote against impeachment doesn’t mean he agrees with Trump’s “actions and statements leading up to the storming and illegal entry of the Capitol building” but, because impeachment would further divide Americans.

8News political analyst Rich Meagher explained the significance of the bipartisan vote to impeach.

“The last time [Mr. Trump was impeached], no Republicans voted for impeachment, and today 10 representatives voted for it. I think that number itself is significant.” Meagher said.

“Partisanship still drives everything that they do in Congress, so it’s not surprising that more Republicans didn’t come on board.”

Good went a step further, Wednesday, calling on Republican Caucus Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming to relinquish her role after she voted for impeachment, along with nine others.

Cheney reportedly responded, saying she’s “not going anywhere.”