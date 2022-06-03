CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Leslie Haley resigned her seat on the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors Friday to accept a position in the Virginia Attorney General’s Office.

Haley has served as the representative of Chesterfield’s Midlothian district since 2016, but this isn’t the first time she’s been up for a job in the Attorney General’s Office. Haley ran for the Republican nomination against current Attorney General Jason Miyares, but was eliminated in the first round of the Republican convention, receiving just 14% of the votes.

Now, Haley will serve as Deputy Attorney General for Government Operations and Transactions, a largely administrative position that handles many of the contracts for goods and services made by various state agencies.

The post was previously held by Monique Miles, who resigned after it was revealed that she spread conspiracies about the 2020 presidential election and praised Jan. 6 rioters in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol riot.

“[Haley] is a committed public servant, and I am confident she will work tirelessly for the Commonwealth,” Attorney General Miyares wrote in a statement.

Haley’s resignation will be effective June 6, and the board of supervisors is expected to meet on June 13 to outline the process for appointing an interim member. The board will also adopt a resolution setting a special election this November, the winner of which will serve for the remaining year of Haley’s term.

“The fact that the people of Midlothian trusted me to be their voice and make decisions for our community, I never took that lightly and never looked at it through the lens of my next political move because for me it wasn’t about politics,” Haley said.

Haley issued a four-minute video statement detailing her appreciation of the county and highlighting several major development projects as major achievements.

“I’m particularly optimistic about projects we’ve undertaken like Stonebridge, which began before my time on the board but is coming to full development, and now Spring Rock Green, Meadowville Technology Park and Upper Magnolia Green,” she said.

Prior to serving on the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors, Haley maintained a private law practice focusing on ethics advice for other lawyers and held a management position in tobacco giant Phillip Morris.