Clean Virginia plans digital ad campaign against Del. Ayala after $100k donation from Dominion

Virginia Virginia House of Delegate member, Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William County, center, reacts to the remarks of Virginia House of Delegates, Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, during opening ceremonies of the 2020 Virginia General Assembly at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The advocacy group Clean Virginia plans to launch a $125,000 statewide digital advertising campaign against Del. Hala Ayala ahead of the June 8 primary, citing a “broken promise” to not take money from utility monopolies during her campaign for lieutenant governor.

Del. Ayala (D-Prince William), one of six Democrats running for lieutenant governor in the primary, disclosed in a campaign finance report filed June 1 that she received $100,000 from Dominion Energy in May.

Clean Virginia, which has worked to counter the influence of Dominion Energy with lobbying efforts and funding campaigns, said Wednesday it gave Ayala’s campaign $25,000 “based on her previous public commitment to refuse utility monopoly money.”

“Del. Ayala’s actions are uniquely disappointing and deceptive – she has campaigned for statewide office on a promise to Virginians that she would hold polluting utility monopolies accountable and then accepted a massive contribution from Dominion Energy,” Brennan Gilmore, Clean Virginia’s executive director, said in a statement. “That is not leadership — it is desperation.”

In a statewide candidate questionnaire for Clean Virginia, Ayala noted she did not take money from utility monopolies and had no intentions of doing so when seeking the lieutenant governor’s office.

“I did not accept campaign contributions from Virginia utility monopolies or their employed lobbyist during any of campaigns, and I will not accept them while running for Lieutenant Governor,” she wrote.

Ayala’s campaign did not respond to 8News’ request seeking comment by publication Wednesday.

Using the Clean Virginia Fund and Clean Virginia’s political action committee, the group funds campaigns that do not have stock in utility monopolies, and refuse contributions from such companies and their lobbyists.

Clean Virginia has doled out money to campaigns on both sides of the aisle, including to Del. Glenn Davis (R-Virginia Beach), who sought the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor but lost out to Winsome Sears.

The group, founded and funded by Michael Bills, aims to “advance clean government and clean energy by fighting utility monopoly corruption in Virginia politics,” according to the group’s website.

