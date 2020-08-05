Cuomo takes over governors group as virus batters states

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo removes a mask as he holds a news conference in Tarrytown, New York June 15, 2020. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is poised to lead the group representing the nation’s governors, which has played a pivotal role in communicating with the Trump administration about state needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

As head of the bipartisan National Governors Association, Cuomo will have to walk a fine line between his naturally combative style and a more deferential approach to the White House favored by Republicans.

As perhaps the nation’s most recognizable governor, Cuomo’s elevated profile could help the governors association become more influential as it lobbies for increased aid for the states.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will be stepping down as the chairman, allowing Cuomo to take the reins of the group.