Defining divisive learning: The push for a ban in Virginia, and the impact on the classroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Divisive learning — it’s a concept that’s been loosely defined in the past, and one that’s at the center of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s first executive order.

As 10 On Your Side previously reported, Youngkin introduced a divisive learning tip line in January. He said the tip line will give parents the ability to report their classroom concerns to his office. However, educators still question what is considered a “divisive concept” and how this tip line might impact teachers.

10 On Your Side investigators filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Virginia Department of Education two weeks ago. The request asked for copies of directives VDOE received from the governor’s office regarding the implementation of Executive Order 1 and the divisive learning tip line. 10 On Your Side is still awaiting a response.

While making an appearance last week in Hampton Roads, 10 On Your Side investigators asked Youngkin to define divisive concepts and divisive learning.

“Divisive concepts are when we teach our children that based on their race, their sex, or their religion, that they are either viewed as being superior or inferior to another human being,” Youngkin said.

Virginia State Sen. Jen Kiggins introduced a bill to ban divisive concepts at the Virginia General Assembly, but it died on the Senate floor. She said her bill would’ve given parents more control over what their kids learn and prevented divisive lessons from being taught. She gave us an example of divisive learning from Fairfax County.

“It was a privilege bingo game that was played that I think is similar to things we’ve seen in other school districts and there’s privilege walks where children are standing in lines and taking a step forward if their parents are Caucasian,” she said.

Norfolk Federation of Teachers President Thomas Calhoun said he worries the tip line and moves to crack down on “divisive concepts” could harm the relationship between parents and teachers.

“There are people intentionally trying to drive a wedge between parents and teachers for political ideology,” he said.

Portsmouth School Board Member Tamara Shewmake, who also has students in the school district, said teachers have already had to deal with a number of added pressures over the last two years. She feels the tip line is “asinine.”

“If I’m a history teacher and I’m teaching history, which is divisive in itself, [then] possibly being reported. Our teachers have enough on their plate. This is just completely inappropriate,” she said.

The governor says he believes the tip line will lead to better communication between parents, teachers, and their government.

“Constituent services, which is what our email address is, it provides all Virginians, all Virginians to give us feedback. And I get to listen. It makes me a better governor,” Youngkin said.

Still, others worry this could aggravate an already worsening local and national teacher shortage.

“If I was a teacher now, I’d quit for a lot of reasons because you are literally piling too many things on and we don’t pay attention to things until it’s too late,” said Calhoun.

On Wednesday, 10 On Your Side Investigative Reporter Julie Millet looks into what factors are contributing to teacher shortages here in Hampton Roads.