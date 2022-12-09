RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Del. Lamont Bagby is running for the Democratic nomination in the upcoming special election to fill the U.S. House seat left vacant after the death of Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), a person with direct knowledge of his plans told 8News.

Del. Bagby (D-Henrico), the chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, plans to make the announcement official next week, the person told 8News Friday.

Bagby, a mentee of McEachin, told 8News after McEachin’s sudden passing that he’s always wanted to follow in his “big brother’s footsteps.” He and several others honored McEachin as the late congressman was laid to rest Wednesday.

McEachin won reelection to represent Virginia’s 4th District in Congress, a seat he held since 2017, just a few weeks before his death after a battle with colorectal cancer, according to a press release from his office.

