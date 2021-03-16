Democratic candidates in Virginia governor’s race set to face off in online forum

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (Richmond), Del. Lee Carter (Manassas) and former state delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy. (from left to right)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four Democrats vying to be Virginia’s next governor will meet virtually Tuesday night for a forum organized by 40 progressive groups being referred to as the “Virginia People’s Governor Debate.”

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (Richmond), Del. Lee Carter (Manassas) and former state delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy will take questions from groups advocating for racial, gender, climate and environmental justice.

“We desire for our elected officials to consider people and the planet above other special interests, and these forums will pointedly ask our candidates where they stand on the issues,” reads a release from the organizers of the forum.

Another candidate, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, was invited but organizers said his campaign declined. All of the Democratic candidates will take part in the four televised debates.

An early poll released in February shows McAuliffe leading the other Democratic candidates but nearly half of the registered voters surveyed said they were still undecided. Whether Tuesday’s forum will help one of the other candidates stand out remains uncertain, but political analysts say early debates are typically about introducing candidates to voters.

“Where we are [months from the June primary], these debates let people know who the candidates are,” Rich Meagher, political science professor at Randolph-Macon College, said in an interview. “It gives candidates a chance to differentiate themselves.”

Meagher added McAuliffe has statewide name recognition the other candidates don’t, something the other candidates will have to work to attain.

“The challenge for the other candidates will be to position themselves as the best alternative to McAuliffe,” Meagher noted. “Show they can win statewide.”

The groups that set up Tuesday’s forum have already hosted two this month with the candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for attorney general and lieutenant governor. You can find the AG debate and Lt. Gov. debate online.

Voters will pick nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in a statewide primary on June 8.

The “Virginia People’s Governor Debate” will begin at 7 p.m. You can watch on YouTube at tinyurl.com/PeoplesDebateYoutube or on Facebook.