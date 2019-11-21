Democrats reveal priorities for 2020 before the new General Assembly convenes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several legislative measures were filed this week by Virginia Democrats poised to push the party’s agenda during next year’s General Assembly session after seizing control of the state legislature for the first time in over 20 years.

The bills and resolutions that have been filed already reveal what Democratic lawmakers will be focusing on in January when the General Assembly convenes: the Equal Rights Amendment, gun control, marijuana laws, rules for absentee voting and more.

The first official House bill was filed Monday by Del. Charniele L. Herring (D-Alexandria), who was recently named House majority leader for the 2020 session by Speaker-designee Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax).

House Bill 1 would eliminate the need for an excuse to vote absentee in Virginia. In the commonwealth, voters are obligated to provide a reason to vote absentee through the mail but not when voting absentee in-person within 45 days of the election

Also on Monday, State Sen. Adam P. Ebbin (D-Alexandria), who has pushed for changes in Virginia’s marijuana laws before, filed legislation that would decriminalize simple possession of the drug and make the penalty no more than $50.

In 2015, a similar bill introduced by Ebbin was voted down 9-5 in the Courts of Justice committee.

