Sources: President Donald Trump to attend General Assembly commemorative session

(WRIC) — Sources have independently confirmed to 8News that President Donald Trump will be attending an event in Jamestown later this month.

However, no offical announcement from the White House has been made on whether or not President Trump will attend the session.

Virginia Democrats and Republicans have responded to multiple reports that President Donald Trump will attend the commemoration session.

The commemoration will be celebrating the 400th anniversary of the first legislative session in Virginia and the country.

Officials with American Evolution, which are involved with planning the event, said Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Trump were both invited. Speaker Pelosi is unable to attend, but organizers have not heard official word from the President’s staff.

The Virginia Democrats announced Friday they will be boycotting the event if President Trump is in attendance.

Statement from House Democratic Leader @EFillerCorn, House Democratic Chair @C_Herring, Senate Democratic Leader @DickSaslaw, and Senate Democratic Chair @SenatorLocke on reports that Donald Trump will attend the commemorative session in Jamestown next week. pic.twitter.com/Mdrud9UH5S — VA House Democrats (@VAHouseDems) July 20, 2019

“We offer just three words of advice to the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation: ‘Send him back,’ ” the Democrats wrote in a statement.

Last year, Governor Northam and Republican leaders extended an invitation to President Trump to attend the commemorative session.

Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment, Jr. said the decision to boycott the session because President Trump is participating is ‘disappointing and embarrassing.’

“It is ironic that thousands of immigrants travel hundreds of miles, risking life and liberty, to come to America, but Virginia Democrats refuse to travel to Jamestown, the site of this nation’s birth,” Sen. Norment said.

The Republicans said in the statement that if President Trump attended the session in Jamestown it would be an honor.

Sharing the views of the leader holding an elected office is not a prerequisite for showing respect for the office, Sen. Norment added.

“I urge the leaders of the House and Senate Democratic Caucuses to reconsider their decision to boycott the commemorative session,” Norment said. “And respectfully ask them to join their Republican colleagues in Jamestown on July 30.”

8News has reached out to the White House, Governor Northam’s office, and the American Evolution for comments and further information.

Stay with 8News for updates.