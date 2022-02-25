RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Members of the Richmonders Involved to Strengthen our Communities (RISC) organization marched to City Hall on Friday, calling for action from the Mayor’s Office against gun violence.

It’s been two years since RISC met with Mayor Levar Stoney to discuss strategies to fight gun violence in the city. Since then, RISC claim 155 people have been killed in shootings in Richmond and the city had its most violent year since 2005.

The mayor’s office, according to RISC, declined to meet with them recently for another round of discussions.

The march began around 10:30 a.m. and although their initial plan to have organization leaders meet with the mayor never came to fruition, they gathered outside to read the names of the victims of gun violence.

Rabbi Mike Knopf was one of the many religious leaders present at the rally.

“We refuse to be ignored by the mayor any longer,” said Knopf. “The families of the bereaved, mothers who’ve had to bury their children refuse to be ignored.”

This criticism comes weeks after Mayor Stoney’s announcement of a new $500,000 ‘Gun Buy Back’ program in Richmond.

“Gun buyback programs are politically popular but ultimately ineffective,” Co-President of RISC, Pastor Don Coleman said. “Especially if your measure is stopping the violence in the streets.”

Coleman pleaded for the application of a ‘group violence intervention’ (GVI) program.

“GVI is a truly proven, evidence-based program that has been implemented in several cities to cut homicides in half,” claimed Coleman. GVI is more commonly known as Ceasefire in some cities and was a method originally introduced in Boston in the 1990s.

Pastor Ralph Hodge reflected on the death of classmate Jonathan Contreras.

“Hearing his name today, my heart is still broken,” said Hodge. “He was a young man, he was an adult, but he had some struggles. And someone gunned him down on the GRTC bus.”

Mayor Stoney was unavailable for questioning but Press Secretary Jim Nolan responded, saying “RISC was informed the Mayor would not be meeting with them days ago, and they knew that when they showed up at City Hall today.”

A full statement from the Mayor’s Office is expected to be released later today.