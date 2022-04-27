RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Joined by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, activists calling for legislation to outlaw abortion took to the streets of downtown Richmond for the Virginia March For Life.

The marchers congregated at the steps of the Virginia Capitol Building Wednesday morning. Bishop Barry C. Knestout of the Diocese of Richmond spoke at the event, where he delivered an opening prayer. Ava Pillard of Grace Christian School in Hanover County sang a rendition of the National Anthem.

Along with Sears and Knestout, speakers included Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund, Victoria Cobb, president of The Family Foundation, Olivia Gans Turner, president of the Virginia Society for Human Life, and Dr. Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and founder of Alveda King Ministries.

“We know abortion is wicked, because if I were to put in a bill today… and the bill says this: abortion is only allowed in Virginia if you are a Black woman. Think about that, only Black women in Virginia could get an abortion, no one else,” said Sears during her speech. “You know what we would say to ourselves? ‘Wait a minute, why are they trying to kill all the Black babies?’ You see, then it comes home to us that abortion is wicked.”

Youngkin did not speak at the event, but did meet with the attendees and thanked them for being present. He also marched with them through a portion of the route –which circled Capitol Square and ended at the intersection of North 12th Street and East Main Street.

Similar marches have been organized in Connecticut, California, Pennsylvania and Ohio.