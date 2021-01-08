‘Donutgate’ is over, Misdemeanor charges against Sen. Joe Morrissey dropped in court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sen. Joe Morrissey was served with three misdemeanor summonses in late November for his presence and actions at a polling location during the 2019 election. At the Manchester Courthouse on Friday, retired Judge Bob Downer dropped all charges against Morrissey.

Morrissey’s attorney had called for a motion to dismiss the charges after speaking with all of the poll workers and getting affidavits from them. The poll worker’s statements did not allege any wrongdoing by the state senator. Poll workers verified that Morrissey did visit the polling location to bring them donuts. They said that Morrissey did not provide any donuts to voters or delay anyone’s ability to vote.

The charges were dismissed quickly in court.

Morrissey stated in release on Friday, “This Donutgate debacle is laid squarely at the feet of Attorney General Mark Herring. Had General Herring taken just five minutes to look at the facts, he would have never authorized an investigation into such frivolous charges.”

