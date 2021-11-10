Douglas Wilder, three other former Virginia governors to advise Youngkin during transition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Democratic Gov. Douglas Wilder is part of a group of former Virginia governors advising Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin during his transition.

Wilder will join former Republican Govs. Robert F. McDonnell, James S. Gilmore III and George F. Allen as an honorary co-chair of Youngkin’s Transition Steering committee, the governor-elect’s campaign announced Wednesday.

“In order to change the trajectory of our great Commonwealth, we can’t operate on government time. We’re going to do things differently,” Youngkin said in a statement. “That’s why this incredible transition team represents various backgrounds—business owners, law enforcement officers, veterans, healthcare providers, and most importantly, parents—who will bring an array of experience and fresh perspectives that will pave the way for a transformation where Virginia soars and never settles.”

Wilder, the first Black person to be elected as governor in the country, was particularly critical of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s re-election bid and did not support any candidate in this year’s race.

