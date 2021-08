RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) --The remains of “IDA” are on the way to the area and will cross through our region Wednesday afternoon and evening before moving off the south coast of New England.

There are 3 threats from the storm as it passes through the region. The first will be severe weather. Most of the area right now is under a Marginal Risk of severe storms for Wednesday. Along and south of the track, the air is going to be arm and turbulent. This could lead to rotating storms and yes, a risk of spin-up tornadoes from Mid Wednesday afternoon until Mid-Evening.